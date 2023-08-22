Prof Dr Samina Malik appointed as Rector IIU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Professor Dr. Samina Malik has been appointed as Rector of the International Islamic University (IIU). She is the first female Rector of the university.

According to a news release issued here, President Dr Arif Alvi who is also Chancellor IIUI, appointed her Rector with immediate effect for a period of four years in terms of section 12 (1) of the IIUI ordinance, 1985.

She has worked as Vice-President (Female Campus). She has been working as a Professor in the Department of Education at the IIU Pakistan.

She possesses diversified experience in administration, research and teaching. She has experience in administration as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, Chairperson of the Department of Education, Additional Director, Directorate of Distance Education, IIUI and Director, Female Campus IIU. She is the winner of HEC best teacher award (2014).

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has done her PhD (Education) from the University of Arid Agriculture, Rawalpindi and Post Doctorate from Coventry University, UK.

She has been in the field of education for over 25 years and has dealt with different levels of educational systems from the Secondary to University level.

She has been a keynote speaker and presenter of papers at many national and international conferences.

Moreover, she is a member of different professional organizations, boards of studies and faculty boards of various national level universities.

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has been guiding research scholars of M.Phil and Ph.D. levels in different areas of education. She has chaired many national and international conferences. Being the head of IIU Department of Education, she has taken many significant steps to improve the capacity and proficiency of the department.

Prof. Dr. Samina Malik has published several research articles related to the field of Education in national and internationally recognized journals. She is the Editor of International Journal on Innovation in Teaching and Learning (IJITL) of the Department of Education and Managing Editor of International Journal of Distance Education and E-Learning (IJDEEL) of the Directorate of Distance Education, IIU.

She has completed various National Projects in the field of Education as well as she has completed International Project of European Commission Erasmus+ Programme on "Blended Learning Courses for Teacher Educators between Asia and Europe".

Moreover, she is a member of different national and international professional organizations and associations in the field of education and training.