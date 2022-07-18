Prof. Dr. Shagufta appointed Dean Faculty of Education UoK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Seasoned educationist and author of several books on special education, Prof. Dr. Shagufta Shahzadi has been appointed as the Dean Faculty of Education of University of Karachi (UoK).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr.

Shagufta Shahzadi has been appointed with effect from August 08 to December 24, 2024.

Prof. Dr. Shagufta Shahzadi is presently chairperson of the Department of Special Education, UoK and had also served as the Dean of the Faculty of Education UoK.

Prof. Dr. Shagufta has also penned down several books on the field of special education and better care of special children.