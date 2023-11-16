Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Professor Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr of Teachers’ Alliance for Good Governance was elected as the President of the Karachi University Teachers’ Society by securing 328 votes while Professor Dr Solaha Rehman from Karachi University Teachers’ Forum got 179 votes for the same position.

Meanwhile, Dr Zubair from TAGG was elected as the Vice President of KUTS by securing 338 votes and Dr Sadiq Ali Khan of KUTF received 174 votes whereas Dr Asad Tanoli from TAGG bagged 304 votes and became a KUTS Secretary and his opponent Dr S. M. Jamal got 202 votes.

For the post of Treasurer, Dr Nida Ali of TAGG managed 277 votes and KUTF’s candidate Taha Bin Niaz had 221 votes.

The candidates of TAGG for the position of Joint Secretaries, Dr Maroof Bin Rauf collected 309 votes and Dr Faisal Awan 285 votes while KUTF’s candidates Dr M. Ayaz had 222 votes and Dr Farrukh Rafiq got 198 votes.

The counting of the votes for the election of the executive council was in progress till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi congratulated the newly elected president and the office bearers of the KUTS.

The KUTS’ Annual Election was held in the Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium here.