Prof Dr Shakibullah to continue as VC agriculture university Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Gomal University Professor Dr Shakibullah has been given an extension to continue with the additional charge of VC Agricultural University Dera Ismail Khan.

He took charge following a notification issued by the Higher education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has extended the additional charge of the post of Vice-chancellor of several universities of the province for a period of three months or till the arrival of regular vice-chancellors.

According to the notification, the vice-chancellors shall restrict themselves to running the day-to-day affairs of the universities and shall not take any major policy decisions involving administrative and financial implications.

The students and staff welcomed the decision and congratulated the vice chancellor on assuming additional charge.

The VC vowed to continue this journey of development and said, "We have to work as a team for the development of the university and in this regard, no effort would be spared."