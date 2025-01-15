Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Appointed As Dean Faculty Of Sciences At AIOU
January 15, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad, Chairman Department of Agricultural Sciences at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) as the Dean of Faculty of Sciences.
The Federal Ministry of education and Professional Training issued a letter to the university yesterday, formally notifying the appointment.
It is worth mentioning that, as per the Act of Allama Iqbal Open University, the President of Pakistan serves as the Chancellor of this federal university. The university's faculty, particularly the Academic Staff Association has highly praised Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr.
Nasir Mahmood for this appointment and commended his adherence to merit-based policies.
After assuming his new responsibilities, Professor Dr. Sher Muhammad expressed his commitment to working diligently alongside the university administration and faculty members to serve the institution wholeheartedly.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood congratulated Dr. Sher Muhammad on his appointment as Dean and expressed hope that under his leadership, the faculty members would strive even harder for the university's academic progress.
