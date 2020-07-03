UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim Re-appointed As Dean Kohat University

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim re-appointed as Dean Kohat University

Professor Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain has re-appointed as Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain has re-appointed as Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology here on Friday. He has been the Dean before and was currently serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor. Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain, the first local Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology, was one of the few academics in Pakistan.

As well as being a member of the Chemical Society of Pakistan, he was also a member of the Editorial board of the National Center of Excellence Physical Chemistry, University of Peshawar.

His research had been published in international publications.

Due to the chemistry department, he had served as the chief organizer of the 2009 National Chemistry Conference. For his academic services, he was awarded the HEC Best Teacher Award in 2006.

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain holds a Ph.D in Surface Chemistry from the University of Peshawar. An M.Phil in Solution Chemistry and an MSc in Physics Chemistry. Prof. Taslim Hussain later joined the teaching department at the same university for 6 years. His professional profile is quite wide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Technology Kohat Same HEC From Best

Recent Stories

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Homemade bomb injures four in Cameroon capital

4 minutes ago

Ehsaas programme: 77% task of disbursing financial ..

4 minutes ago

Demolition work begins on long-delayed Athens mega ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Says Bolton Distorts Facts When C ..

7 minutes ago

US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Blunder, Russia Accu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.