Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim re-appointed as Dean Kohat University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Professor Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain has re-appointed as Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology here on Friday. He has been the Dean before and was currently serving as the Acting Vice Chancellor. Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain, the first local Dean of Kohat University of Science and Technology, was one of the few academics in Pakistan.

As well as being a member of the Chemical Society of Pakistan, he was also a member of the Editorial board of the National Center of Excellence Physical Chemistry, University of Peshawar.

His research had been published in international publications.

Due to the chemistry department, he had served as the chief organizer of the 2009 National Chemistry Conference. For his academic services, he was awarded the HEC Best Teacher Award in 2006.

Prof. Dr. Syed Taslim Hussain holds a Ph.D in Surface Chemistry from the University of Peshawar. An M.Phil in Solution Chemistry and an MSc in Physics Chemistry. Prof. Taslim Hussain later joined the teaching department at the same university for 6 years. His professional profile is quite wide.