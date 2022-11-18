Prof. Dr. Uzma Ashiq presents anti-cancer research at Malta conference

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Professor Dr. Uzma Ashiq from the Department of Chemistry at the University of Karachi presented her research at a renowned conference that was recently held in Malta with the title "Frontier of Science, Innovation, Research and education in the middle East: A Bridge to Peace".

She was invited to participate in the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Malta Conference Foundation, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The conference brought together researchers from the United States, Great Britain, Jordan, Egypt, Germany, Morocco, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and Kuwait.

During the conference, the Pakistani professor was able to interact with eminent international scientists, leading to the establishment of scientific collaborations and friendships on behalf of the Pakistani scientific community.

As the only chemistry professor invited to the conference, Dr Uzma Ashiq presented her research on the possible efficacy and activity of platinum compounds against cancer, for which she was also awarded a certificate.

As part of the conference, she also got the chance to meet the president of Malta, who was present at the conference in order to meet the attendees.

While congratulating Professor Uzma Ashiq on her achievements, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that universities were recognized for the quality of their research activities.

He said that the KU's representation at the international level was worthy of praise and emulation.

As a founding member of the Pakistan Chapter of the American Chemical Society, she was also the first woman to be elected as its president which is an honor for KU.