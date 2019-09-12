UrduPoint.com
Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi Takes Charge Of Sadiq Women University

Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi takes charge of Sadiq Women University

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Vice-Chancellor Women University Multan Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi assumed the additional charge of Vice-Chancellor Government Sadiq College Women University Bahawalpur here Thursday.

She was welcomed by the staff of the university.

She was appointed as Vice-Chancellor GSCWU through a notification issued this Wednesday by Governor Punjab and Chancellor of the University Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob was also given additional charge of Vice-Chancellor Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology Rahim Yar Khan.

Engr Prof Dr Athar Mehboob was serving as Vice-Chancellor Khwaja Fareed University Rahim Yar Khan before getting appointed as Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur.

