Prof. Dr. Valiuddin appointed as VC of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET)

Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) has appointed Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin as its new Vice Chancellor on strong recommendation by the search committee

Addressing the introductory ceremony for the newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Vali Uddin, Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar said that Sir Syed University is an ideological university based on the doctrines of the great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, said a statement on Thursday.

Prof. Dr. Vali has vast experience of teaching and management and he also remained associated with Hamdard University as Dean Faculty of Engineering Science and Technology as well as Registrar.