Prof Dr. Zahir Shah Assumes Charge As VC Chitral University

Prof Dr. Zahir Shah assumes charge as VC Chitral University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Professor Dr. Zahir Shah has assumed charged as Vice Chancellor of the University of Chitral..

Professor Dr. Zahir Shah has over three decade long professional experience and outstanding academic qualification throughout his academic career, according to a press release issued here on Thursday.

He had obtained M.Sc (Hons) in Soil Science with distinction from NWFP Agricultural University, Peshawar (1983) Degree, Ph.D from University of Wales Aberystwyth, UK, post doctorate from University of Wales Aberystwyth UK and post doctorate in Soil Microbiology and Plant Protection under the Fulbright Fellowship at Colorado State University USA.

He had written 146 research papers published in local and foreign impact having and not impact having journals.

Professor Dr. Zahir Shah had also served as Dean, Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, The University of Agriculture, Peshawar, Executive Director, Endowment Fund Secretariat, Director, Financial Assistance & Development (FAD), Chairman, Department of Soil and Environmental Sciences, Chief Proctor, President of Soil Science Society of Pakistan and Principal Investigator of 15 national and international research projects since 1991 and each project involved field and lab research as well as financial and staff management of the Agricultural University.

During his academic career, he had obtained Gold Medal in B.Sc (Hons), President of Pakistan Award in B.Sc (Hons), Gold Medal in M.Sc (Hons), recipient of Quaid-e-Azam Scholarship and numerous other awards.

