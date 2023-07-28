Open Menu

Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi Appointed As Pro VC GCWUS

Faizan Hashmi Published July 28, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi appointed as Pro VC GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi has been appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to the University spokesperson, Higher education Department has issued the notification of Prof. Dr.

Zarin Fatima Rizvi, Professor of Botany Department in Government College Women University, Sialkot as Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS for the period of three years or till the date of her superannuation, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi took charge of the post as Pro VC GCWUS.

Related Topics

Education Sialkot Women Government College Women University Sialkot Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

4 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

19 minutes ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

5 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

5 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

6 hours ago
Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

6 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

6 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

7 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan