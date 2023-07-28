Prof Dr Zarin Fatima Rizvi appointed as Pro VC GCWUS

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi has been appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to the University spokesperson, Higher education Department has issued the notification of Prof. Dr.

Zarin Fatima Rizvi, Professor of Botany Department in Government College Women University, Sialkot as Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS for the period of three years or till the date of her superannuation, whichever is earlier.

Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi took charge of the post as Pro VC GCWUS.