Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq Honored With Sitara-e-Imtiaz For Outstanding Services In Higher Education, Public Health
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) An eminent educationist, public health expert, and Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and Islamia College University, Peshawar, Dr. Zia Ul Haq has been conferred with prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz award.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, this national honor recognizes his exceptional leadership and remarkable contributions to academia, research, and professional services.
President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, presented this prestigious award to Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq in a grand ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
Notably, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq became the youngest Vice Chancellor in Pakistan at the age of just 40.
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq completed his MBBS from Khyber Medical College, Peshawar, one of the most renowned medical institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He then pursued his PhD in Public Health from the University of Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Currently, he serves as the Vice Chancellor of two prestigious institutions – KMU and Islamia College University, Peshawar. Additionally, he is the Convener of the Higher Education Task Force established by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq hails from a Sadat family of Dir Upper. His father, Syed Mutiullah, is a retired Forest Officer. Under his dynamic leadership over the past four years, KMU has witnessed remarkable progress in governance, financial stability, academic excellence, and research.
As a seasoned researcher, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq has published 105 research papers in national and international journals. He has also supervised eight PhD scholars and successfully secured funding worth Rs. 5 billion for international research projects.
In recognition of his scholarly contributions, he has previously been honored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad as Pakistan’s Best Researcher and Best Teacher. Additionally, he serves as a Visiting Professor of Public Health at the University of Glasgow, UK.
The Sitara-e-Imtiaz award is a national acknowledgment of his invaluable services in higher education and public health, further establishing him as one of Pakistan’s most distinguished and visionary academic leader.
