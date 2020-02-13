Prof. Dr.Amanat Ali Jalbani takes charge as SBBU Vice Chancellor

Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani has taken over the charge of Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani has taken over the charge of Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad.

He has replaced Prof. Dr. Taiba Zarif. The Professor Dr.

Amanat Ali would serve as Vice Chancellor of SBBU for a term of four years.

This was announced by Directorate of Public Relations of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University on Wednesday.

Former Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Taiba Zarif and Registrar Najmuddin Soho were also present on the occasion.