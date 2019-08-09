UrduPoint.com
Prof. Faiz Mohammad Khan Passes Way In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

One of the pioneers of plastic surgery in the country, Prof. Surgeon Faiz Mohammad Khan passed away in Karachi Thursday night

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :One of the pioneers of plastic surgery in the country, Prof. Surgeon Faiz Mohammad Khan passed away in Karachi Thursday night.

According to his family members it was a peaceful death and that the late surgeon made optimum of capacities bestowed upon him by Allah almighty.

Duly recognised for his professional competence and accomplishments he was conferred upon with Presidential Award, Sitara e Imtiaz as well as Pride of Performance Award during his more than 40 years of active service in the field of surgery.

Following his retirement as head of plastic surgery department of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Prof. Faiz also served at the Liaqut National Hospital.

He has left behind a widow and two sons besides a whole lot of doctors and surgeons trained by him in one or the other manner.

Medical community of Karachi as well as those from other parts of the country have expressed their deep sorrow over the loss - praying eternal peace for the departed soul.

