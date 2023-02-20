Prof Fateh calls for implementation of Urdu as official language

Noted literary personality Professor Fateh Malik Monday called all the government and literary organizations to launch a national program to work for the practical implementation of Urdu as the official language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Noted literary personality Professor Fateh Malik Monday called all the government and literary organizations to launch a national program to work for the practical implementation of urdu as the official language.

For this purpose all political parties keeping aside their differences should join hands for this national cause, he said while addressing the launching ceremony of his autobiography titled "Aashyana-e-Ghurbat se Aashiyan dar Aashyan" at Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST).

He said that Urdu is our national identity and it is our collective responsibility to promote Urdu and encourage the young generation to use it as the medium of expression.

Prof Malik also urged the nation to acknowledge the importance of Urdu as our national language as it is a manifestation of our national Identity.

He at the outset urged for the promotion of the Urdu language and underlined the need to uplift the language with an aim to transfer our literary asset to the next generation and enrich the nation's literature.

"Promotion of Urdu should be the prime agenda of government and all the political parties should add this issue in their manifestos as a priority", he added.

He said that all nations give respect and value to their national language. We as a nation should understand that this is not the language of any group or area but it is the language of Pakistan.

"National identity and culture cannot be promoted and protected by adopting other languages as the national language is the only powerful way of preserving and developing national heritage," he added.

He said that the national language plays an important role in the development and protection of our national identity and Urdu being a national language was indeed a treasure of knowledge and rich literature.

Addressing the ceremony noted literary personalities including Dr. Naheed Qamar, Dr Fehmeeda Tabasum, Dr Abid Syal and Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir highlighted the great contribution of Prof. Fateh Malik to Urdu literature.

Speaking on the occasion noted literary personality Dr. Naheed Qamar termed the writings of Prof. Fateh a great literary asset for Urdu.

Talking about the book, she said that this book is not only a biography of a person but the whole country. It reveals the hidden facts of the political and social history of the country in an amazing manner, she added.

Dr. Fehmeeda Tabasum described Prof Malik as one of the finest scholars, authors and persons saying that his multi-dimensional personality has so many shades which clearly is reflected in his writings.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Abid Sial said that Fateh Malik has a unique style of writing and is firmly grounded in his convictions.

He not only has a deep insight into political and social issues but is also well-versed in Sufi thought, loves Allama Iqbal and educates the new generation about the real spirit and philosophy behind the creation of Pakistan.

Later during an exclusive interaction with APP, he said that we never work collectively for the implementation of Urdu as a national language. We need to understand the value of national language for national unity as it is one of the tools that can bring the nation on one platform.

He said that If we look back at the history of the Pakistan movement Urdu was one of the main elements that united us for the struggle.

Prof. Fateh Malik is a noted literary personality of Urdu literature who is the recipient of the highest civilian award, the Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He has authored famous books such as Ta'asubaat, Tehseen-o-Tardeed and Andaaz-e-Nazar (Perspective).