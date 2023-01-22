Prof Fateh Malik for promoting Ibn-e-Insha work through national curriculum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Noted literary person, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik on Sunday urged to further promote the works and ideas of Ibn-e-Insha in order to create awareness about his great literary contributions for urdu literature.

In an exclusive chat with APP, about one of the most celebrated Urdu Poet and author Ibn-e-Insha, Prof. Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha was a multi-dimensional literary figure who with his unique style and command over expression will continue to impact the literature lovers in the times to come.

He that the present share of Insha's works and contributions in national curriculum was limited whereas adding more from his literary contributions into the curriculum as part of juvenile and youth education could add colors to the mundane books and make them more interesting for the young people.

Prof Fateh said that Ibn-e-Insha and Jameel-ud-din-Aali both were very close friends, contributed significantly to Urdu literature in Pakistan and promoted "Pakistaniyat" through their works.

Terming the contributions of Ibn-e-Insha as an asset for Urdu literature, he said that he was an excellent Urdu poet, a great humorist and a trendsetter in column and travelogue writing.

He was a versatile poet, columnist, travelogue, writer and humorist who in every genre proved his uniqueness.

Alongside poetry, his travelogues on China named "Chaltay Ho Tu Cheen Ko Chalye" is my all-time favorite, said Prof Malik adding that the poetic works of Ibn-e-Insha including "Insha g utho ab kooch kro" and "Farz kro hum ehl e wafa hon" are his most popular hits which impressed the hearts and souls of the listeners and poetry lovers.

Ibn e Insha's poetic works include Chand Nagar and Dil-e-Wehshi while travelogues include "Awara Gard Ki Diary", "Dunya Gol Hey", "Ibn-e-Batoota Kay Ta'aqub Main", "Chaltay Ho To Cheen Ko Chaliye" and "Nagri Nagri Phira Musafir".

His humorous books are "Khumar-e-Gandum" and "Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab". His collection of letters is titled "Khat Insha Jee Kay".

Ibn-e-Insha was awarded the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1978 for his great literary contributions to Urdu literature.