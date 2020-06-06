UrduPoint.com
Prof Ghani But Condoles With Sehrai Over Martyrdom Of His Son

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

Prof Ghani But condoles with Sehrai over martyrdom of his son

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :In Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt on Saturday, visited the residence of senior Hurriyat leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in Baghat Barzulla in Srinagar and expressed solidarity and sympathy with his family over the martyrdom of his son, Junaid Sehrai. He prayed for the highest standards in Janah for martyred Junaid, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt on the occasion said, it is extremely sad that each day Kashmir loses its promising youth in one way or other to the lingering Kashmir dispute. He urged all stakeholders to come together and put an end to the daily killing and bring peace to this beleaguered land by resolving the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum comprising Muhammad Faisal and Tawseef Ahmed, visited the residence of Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

They said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste and the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for securing right to self-determination till it reached its logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the JKYSF Chairman, Umer Aadil Dar, in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed profound grief over the demise of Jammat-e-Islami Hind leader, Maulana Rafique Qasmi, who passed away, today, at the age of 75 due to a massive heart attack



