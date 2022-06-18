ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of eminent urdu scholar, literary critic, ideologue and writer Prof. Gopi Chand Narang.

In his condolence message, the Chairman PAL said that Prof. Gopi Chand Narang has done remarkable work on Ghalib, Mir Taqi Mir and later on Faiz Ahmed Faiz and Faraq Gorakhpuri.

He wrote more than 60 books in his career and did his best to keep the language above sectarianism. In addition, he wrote 10 books for children in English and Hindi entitled 'Let's Learn Urdu'.

He said that while Prof. Gopi Narang received Padma Bhushan and Sahtia Academy Award in India, he has also been awarded many prizes and awards in Pakistan including Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012.

He said that till a few months ago, Professor Gopi Narang was the President of Sahtia Academy, which is dedicated to the promotion of Indian literature in 24 languages of India.

He said thtat Prof. Gopi Narang has played an important role in developing the scientific and theoretical framework of literary evaluation by combining stylistic, structural, metaphysical and oriental poetry with remarkable depth and imagination.

He said that this year many Urdu magazines have published several issues to commemorate the life of Prof. Gopi Narang and his services in literature.

Many well-known media outlets, such as Doordarshan and the BBC, produced rare recordings and documentaries on his work and services.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk said that with the demise of Prof. Gopi Narang, Urdu literature has lost an important writer.