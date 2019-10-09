(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister has appointed Prof. Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili as Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University Mirpurkhas campus.

According to a notification issued by the Secretary Universities and Boards department, the competent authority, the Chief Minister Sindh while exercising powers vested in him under section 14-A (1) of University of Sindh Jamshoro Act 1972 as amended by Sindh Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act-2019, has appointed Prof.

Dr. Imdad Ali Ismaili as Pro Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Mirpurkhas campus with immediate effect and until further order for a period of four years.