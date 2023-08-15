Open Menu

Prof Iqbal Choudhary Appointed Adjunct Professor At Iranian University

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The University of Tehran, Iran, has appointed the prominent Pakistani scientist and Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary as an Adjunct Professor at its Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):The University of Tehran, Iran, has appointed the prominent Pakistani scientist and Director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary as an Adjunct Professor at its Institute of Biochemistry and Biophysics.

ICCBS Spokesman said on Tuesday that this appointment was made by the President of the University of Tehran.

It is worth mentioning here that the University of Tehran is one of the top public universities in Tehran, Iran. It is ranked 360 in QS World University Rankings 2024 In his official letter, Prof. Seyed Mohammad Moghimi, the President of the University of Tehran, expressed his hope that the appointment of the Pakistani professor will boost the teaching and research qualities of the Iranian institution, and will also promote scientific collaboration between the University of Karachi and the University of Tehran.

Under the umbrella of the ICCBS, University of Karachi, Prof. Iqbal Choudhary heads the two leading research institutions in the country, namely the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) and the H.E.J. Research Institute of Chemistry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prof. Choudhary is also serving COMSTECH as Coordinator General. He is among the most prominent scientists in Pakistan, recognized for his original contributions in the fields of natural products and bioorganic chemistry.

It is also worth mentioning here that Prof. Iqbal Choudhary has recently received the 2021 Mustafa (PBUH) Prize, the most prestigious prize in the Muslim World, for his services in the field of bio-organic chemistry. He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bio-organic chemistry in international journals, 76 books, and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European press. He has secured 40 US patents so far. He has established several new centers for the support of industries and government organizations.

As many as 94 local and international scholars have completed their Ph.D. degrees under his supervision so far.

Dr. Iqbal has been awarded various national and international awards. Prof Iqbal has previously been honoured by the president of Iran with the Khwarizmi International Award; the president of Azerbaijan with the ECO Award in Education; and the prime minister of Pakistan with the COMSTECH Award in Chemistry.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof. Dr. Khalid Iraqi and Prof. Atta-ur Rahman, ICCBS Patron-in-chief and former Federal Minister for Science and Technology, congratulated Prof. Choudhary for his outstanding achievement.

