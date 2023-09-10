Open Menu

Prof. Iqbal To Address Inaugural Session Of 78th UNGA Science Summit

Published September 10, 2023

Prof. Iqbal to address inaugural session of 78th UNGA science summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The Director of ICCBS and Coordinator General of COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary has been invited to address the inaugural session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly Science Summit.

This esteemed global event, set to take place in New York from September 12-29, 2023 will host an impressive lineup of 1,450 speakers from across the world, making it a momentous occasion in the realm of science and diplomacy, said a news release issued here Sunday.

Managing Director, Science Summit, Dr. Declan Kirrane at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has invited Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary to address the inaugural session this year.

Prof. Choudhary will address the opening session of the Science Summit on 12th September, 2023 as among the first speakers of the 1,450 speakers taking part in UNGA78 session.

The Science Summit at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly will take place in New York from September 12-29, 2023.

Prof. Choudhary is a world-renowned medicinal chemist. He has published 1,175 research papers in the fields of organic and bioorganic chemistry in international journals. 76 books and 40 chapters in books published by major US and European press.

He has secured 40 US patents so far. Prof. Choudhary's work has been cited by the researchers from around the world by 36,000 times his h-index is 80.

By now, 102 national and international scholars have completed their PhD degrees under his supervision.

He is D.Sc., Ph.D., and C. Chem. He has been awarded by different governments of Pakistan with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

He has also been honored by Mustafa (pbuh) prize, ECO Award, Khawarzimi Award, COMSTECH Award, TWAS Award and Prof. Abdus Salam Prize.

