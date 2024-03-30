Prof. Khalid Appointed As Dean UET Faculty Of Civil Engineering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Punjab governor and chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, in exercise of powers conferred upon him under the UET Lahore Act 1974, appointed Prof. Dr. Khalid Farooq as dean of the Faculty of Civil Engineering, UET Lahore
The Architectural Engineering Department, working under Faculty of Civil Engineering, extended heartfelt congratulations to Prof. Dr. Khalid Farooq on his appointment. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the UET Lahore, and PhD degree from University of Tokyo, Japan. Earlier, he served as chairman Civil Engineering Department.
