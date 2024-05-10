Open Menu

Prof Khalid Gondal Elected Convener Of PHC Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Prof Khalid Gondal elected convener of PHC committee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) have unanimously elected Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), as convener of the committee.

The decision was made during the inaugural meeting of the TAC members at the PHC head office here on Friday, where Prof Gondal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to ensure patient safety and care. The meeting, chaired by Member of the board of Commissioners Prof Dr Talat Afza, welcomed TAC members and highlighted the impactful significance of their recommendations in enforcing PHC's regulatory framework.

CEO Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz underscored the vital role of the TAC in strengthening PHC, while Director CG&OS Dr Mushtaq Ahmad outlined the committee's role in developing minimum service delivery standards. The diverse composition of the TAC, as mandated by the PHC Act 2010, includes representatives from various Federal councils, academic institutions, healthcare departments, and professional associations.

The meeting was attended by esteemed figures such as VC UHS Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, VC KEMU Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, and Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmad, among others, who applauded Prof Khalid Masood's expertise and contributions to the field.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab From

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

54 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan