Prof Khalid Gondal Elected Convener Of PHC Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) have unanimously elected Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, President of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), as convener of the committee.
The decision was made during the inaugural meeting of the TAC members at the PHC head office here on Friday, where Prof Gondal expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and pledged to ensure patient safety and care. The meeting, chaired by Member of the board of Commissioners Prof Dr Talat Afza, welcomed TAC members and highlighted the impactful significance of their recommendations in enforcing PHC's regulatory framework.
CEO Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz underscored the vital role of the TAC in strengthening PHC, while Director CG&OS Dr Mushtaq Ahmad outlined the committee's role in developing minimum service delivery standards. The diverse composition of the TAC, as mandated by the PHC Act 2010, includes representatives from various Federal councils, academic institutions, healthcare departments, and professional associations.
The meeting was attended by esteemed figures such as VC UHS Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, VC KEMU Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, and Chairperson of the Child Protection Bureau Sarah Ahmad, among others, who applauded Prof Khalid Masood's expertise and contributions to the field.
