Prof Khurshid Ahmad Bestowed With Turkey's Prestigious Islamic Economics Award

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Prof Khurshid Ahmad bestowed with Turkey's prestigious Islamic Economics Award

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Founding Chairman of Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Professor Khurshid Ahmad w as bestowed with Turkey's prestigious Islamic Economics Award during the 10th Islamic Economics Workshop held in Istanbul on Monday for his lifelong contributions to the field of Islamic Economics and Finance.

Professor Khurshid Ahmad is a statesman, veteran politician and also known as the father of Islamic Economics internationally.

Ahsan Shafiq, an Istanbul-based Pakistani academician received the awards on behalf of the Professor as he could not travel abroad due to old age.

Every year, the award is announced by the Islamic Economics Research Center (IKAM) which is an Istanbul based think tank and works under the umbrella of Science, Culture and education Foundation (Ilim Kültür Egitim Vakfi), Turkey.

