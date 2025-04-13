Prof Khurshid Ahmad Passes Away In UK At 93
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Renowned Islamic scholar, economist, and former deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Prof Khurshid Ahmad passed away in Leicester, United Kingdom, on Sunday at the age of 93.
According to a private news channel, funeral arrangements will be announced later. He was a distinguished academic and policymaker, who played a key role in shaping Pakistan’s ideological and economic direction.
Prof Khurshid Ahmad joined Islami Jamiat in 1949 and remained associated with Jamaat-e-Islami throughout his life.
He served as Federal Minister for Planning and Development and was elected to the Senate of Pakistan three times, making significant contributions to legislation and national development policies.
In recognition of his lifelong services, he was awarded Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, Nishan-e-Imtiaz, in 2011, and received the King Faisal International prize for Service to islam in 1990.
Tributes and prayers are pouring in from across the globe, as scholars, students, and political leaders remember a man whose legacy continues to guide Islamic thought and public policy.
