Prof Manshad Ali laid to rest, Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi led funeral prayer

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Renowned religious scholar Professor Manshad Ali was laid to rest last night.

His funeral prayer was led by Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi. A large number of Ulema including former Federal minister Allama Hamid Saeed Kazmi, former provincial minister MPA Samilullah Ch, Mashaikh Uzzam and thousands of faithfuls attended the funeral prayer at Markazi Eid Gah.

The deceased was 86 years old. He always preached the message of love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and promoted inter-religious harmony.