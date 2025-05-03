Prof. Mudassar says press freedom fundamental right

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Department of Media Studies and Mass Communication of the University of Sargodha Prof Dr Mudassar Shah, marking the World Press Freedom Day 2025 on Saturday, highlighted the indispensable role of free press in democratic societies.

Talking to APP here, he said freedom of the press is not just a journalistic right, but a fundamental pillar of democracy, transparency, and public accountability.

"A free and responsible media is essential to holding institutions accountable and safeguarding civil liberties. In times of misinformation and digital manipulation, credible journalism becomes more important than ever," said Prof Mudassar Shah.

He further stressed the importance of preparing future journalists to uphold ethical standards, defend truth, and serve the public interest with integrity and courage. Prof Mudassar also highlighted the global threats journalists face, including censorship, intimidation, and violence, particularly in conflict zones and authoritarian regimes.

He called on governments, civil society, and educational institutions to support press freedom through policy, protection, and education.