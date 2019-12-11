UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof. Munir Shah Posted As Additional Director College Hyderabad Region

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 09:53 PM

Sindh Government has announced posting of Prof. Munir Ahmed Shah as Additional Director College Hyderabad Region with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Government has announced posting of Prof. Munir Ahmed Shah as Additional Director College Hyderabad Region with immediate effect.

According to announcement here on Wednesday, the provincial government also announced postings of principals in three colleges of Hyderabad Region.

Accordingly, Prof. Saleem Ahmed Shaikh has been posted as Principal Sachal Arts College Hyderabad, Prof. Badar Zaman Shah as Principal Government Boys College Matiari and Prof. Roshan Ali Rajpar as Principal Government College Bulri Shah Karim Tando Muhammad Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

