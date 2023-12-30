Open Menu

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s Funeral Prayer Offered In London

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

The funeral prayer for the eminent Kashmiri leader, Professor Nazir Ahmad Shawl, was offered on Saturday at Jamia Masjid in Hounslow, a suburb of London

The Pakistan High Commission in London also offered the funeral prayer.

The Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora paid homage to the extraordinary efforts of Professor Nazir Shawl in raising his

voice against the Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

