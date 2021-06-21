Prof Niaz Maqsood posted as Principal QMC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Professor, Dr Niaz Maqsood assumed charge of his new office on Monday as Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur.

According to a notification issued by office of Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education.

Prof Dr. Niaz Maqsood working as Head of Psychiatry Department, Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) has been given additional charge as Principal, Quid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur with immediate effect and until further orders.

Dr. Maqsood has assumed charge of his new office.