Prof Nosherwan reappointed Chairman BoG, LRH

(@FahadShabbir)

Professor Dr Nosherwan Barki has been reappointed Chairman Board of Governors (BoG), Lady Reading Hospital (LRH)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Professor Dr Nosherwan Barki has been reappointed Chairman board of Governors (BoG), Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

According to LRH admin, Professor Nosherwan on Friday chaired an important meeting of BoG and accorded approval for various uplift projects.

He directed the meeting participants to take pragmatic steps for provision of free treatment on Sehat Card and uninterrupted supply of medicines to the patients.

At the meeting he also issued directives for induction of doctors, provision of funds and medicines, proper utilization of Sehat Card and expediting work on other sections of the hospital.

Professor Nasherwan Barki said " providing every kind of medical facility to the people is the prime duty and we have to address the grievances of the patients. "