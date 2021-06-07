Prof Rashid takes charge as Sahiwal Medical College principal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Rao Rashid Qamar took charge as the principal of Sahiwal Medical College (SMC), here on Monday.

He was serving as a professor of Ophthalmology at Nishtar Medical University, Multan.

On arrival at the college, faculty members Prof Dr Ata Latif, Prof Dr Zahid Sattar, Prof Dr Muhammad Amin, Associate Professors Dr Akhtar Mehboob, Dr Nisar Ahmad Saeedi, Dr Raees Abbas Lail, Dr Muhammad Rizwan, Dr Ahmed Zeeshan and Dr Haroon Gilani, besides other staff members welcomed him.

Prof Rashid Qamar visited different sections of the college and also talked to students in the classes about their academic activities.

Former principal Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui paid homage to the services of the college in good words.