UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Rashid Takes Charge As Sahiwal Medical College Principal

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Prof Rashid takes charge as Sahiwal Medical College principal

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Prof Dr Rao Rashid Qamar took charge as the principal of Sahiwal Medical College (SMC), here on Monday.

He was serving as a professor of Ophthalmology at Nishtar Medical University, Multan.

On arrival at the college, faculty members Prof Dr Ata Latif, Prof Dr Zahid Sattar, Prof Dr Muhammad Amin, Associate Professors Dr Akhtar Mehboob, Dr Nisar Ahmad Saeedi, Dr Raees Abbas Lail, Dr Muhammad Rizwan, Dr Ahmed Zeeshan and Dr Haroon Gilani, besides other staff members welcomed him.

Prof Rashid Qamar visited different sections of the college and also talked to students in the classes about their academic activities.

Former principal Prof Dr Zahid Kamal Siddiqui paid homage to the services of the college in good words.

Related Topics

Multan Rashid Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses signing of MoU

5 minutes ago

PM chairs meeting for consultation over budget for ..

15 minutes ago

UAE protects prisoners&#039; rights, monitors thei ..

20 minutes ago

Next general elections will take place under a new ..

35 minutes ago

31,549 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.