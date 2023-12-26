Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Amir Prof Sajid Mir called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday

The political situation of the country, election preparations and cooperation between the two parties were discussed during the meeting.

PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and others were present.

Prof Sajid Mir paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif for serving the country and its people and congratulated him and Maryam Nawaz for acquittal from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.