Open Menu

Prof Sajid Mir Calls On Nawaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Prof Sajid Mir calls on Nawaz Sharif

Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Amir Prof Sajid Mir called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Amir Prof Sajid Mir called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The political situation of the country, election preparations and cooperation between the two parties were discussed during the meeting.

PML-N Chairman Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Senator Ishaq Dar, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan and others were present.

Prof Sajid Mir paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif for serving the country and its people and congratulated him and Maryam Nawaz for acquittal from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Rana SanaUllah From

Recent Stories

Transgender killed in firing incident

Transgender killed in firing incident

6 minutes ago
 Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for ..

Nomination form of QAT Chief Ayaz Latif Palijo for PS-60 approved

6 minutes ago
 CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

CM inspects revamped Bibi Pakdaman shrine

6 minutes ago
 Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democrac ..

Shaheed BB's sacrifice for restoration of democracy to be remembered: NA Speaker

6 minutes ago
 Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the ..

Asif Ali Zardari arrives in Naudero to attend the 16th death anniversary of Shah ..

3 minutes ago
 KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

KP reports lowest number of dengue cases

3 minutes ago
Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting ..

Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

3 minutes ago
 Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syri ..

Children among 5 killed in Russian strikes on Syria: rescuers, monitor

3 minutes ago
 Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

Rabada takes five wickets as India struggle

40 seconds ago
 Call to equip youths with latest technologies to r ..

Call to equip youths with latest technologies to root out poverty, unemployment

42 seconds ago
 PM Kakar for according significance to climate res ..

PM Kakar for according significance to climate resilience, finance aspects in Ba ..

44 seconds ago
 Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th dea ..

Zardari pays tribute to Benazir Bhutto on 16th death anniversary

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan