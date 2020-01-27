Prof. Sharif ul Mujahid passes away

Prof. Sharif ul Mujahid, one of the senior most scholar of the country and the man to establish journalism department, Karachi University in 1956, passed away here Monday

He remained chairman of the department till 1969 and later joined Quaid e Azam academy, Karachi and got extensively engaged in research work related to the founder of the nation.

According to his family sources funeral prayers of the late scholar would be held after Asr at Masjid e Ibrahim, KU premises followed by his burial at the KU grave yard.