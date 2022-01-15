Prof Stanton predicts genocide in India: President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday shared on Twitter a video of Prof Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch who predicted that genocide of Muslims will soon happen in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the President said Professor Stanton pointed to similarities between genocides in Rwanda and Haridwar.

The President said, "I draw attention of world leaders. A fascist India has emerged with entrenched Hindutva hate ideology."