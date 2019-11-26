Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical remand of accused

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A local session court on Tuesday granted a two-day physical remand of accused students for their alleged involvement in torturing private college professor.

Earlier, the accused- Ahmad and Farooq were presented before the session court which handed over the accused to police after granting two-day physical remand for recovering video and further investigation.

While students of the same private college staged a rally against the torture of Professor Ejaz Malik, from Nawan Sher intersection to local press club.

It is pertinent to mention that Professor Ejaz Malik was tortured by his students while he was riding a motorbike and a video in this regard was viral in the social media.