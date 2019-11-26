UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prof Torturing Case: Court Awards Two-day Physical Remand Of Accused

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:49 PM

Prof torturing case: court awards two-day physical remand of accused

A local session court on Tuesday granted a two-day physical remand of accused students for their alleged involvement in torturing private college professor

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) :A local session court on Tuesday granted a two-day physical remand of accused students for their alleged involvement in torturing private college professor.

Earlier, the accused- Ahmad and Farooq were presented before the session court which handed over the accused to police after granting two-day physical remand for recovering video and further investigation.

While students of the same private college staged a rally against the torture of Professor Ejaz Malik, from Nawan Sher intersection to local press club.

It is pertinent to mention that Professor Ejaz Malik was tortured by his students while he was riding a motorbike and a video in this regard was viral in the social media.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Same From Court

Recent Stories

IHC grants bail to Ex-MD PSO in LNG terminal case

4 minutes ago

Kaiser Bengali emphasizes policy making for local ..

17 minutes ago

UAE wins membership of OPCW Executive Board

36 minutes ago

Local market bullion rates

2 minutes ago

17 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging, unavailab ..

2 minutes ago

Dead deer found in Thailand with 7kg of plastic in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.