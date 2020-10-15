Profession guiding seminar held in GSSC

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District Youth Officers Thursday organized a daylong seminar regarding future guidance of student at Government Superior Science College (GSSC).

The seminar was attended by Principal GSSC Sharif Gul as a chief guest, while District Youth Officer Sardar Mohammad Irfan, faculty members and students of the college also present on the event.

Speakers on the occasion shed lights on future strategies for students' development and provide guidance to students for adopting professions compatible to their academic qualification.

They said that youth were responsible for developing a result oriented relationship with teachers, elders and parents.

They also stressed faculty members to behave in a genteel and appropriate way while educating students. The speakers also urged for providing precise guidance to pupils for selection of their profession.

The students of the seminar lauded the efforts of District Youth Officer for holding of such useful seminar and hope that the event would help improving their capabilities.