Profession of newspaper hawkers least popular amid decline in print sale

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) In the age of advance technology where 24/7 news updates available on smart phones, the newspaper hawkers—once the lifeline of daily news delivery—are facing a steep decline in relevance and livelihood.

Additionally, the rise of digital media, mobile apps, and e-papers, traditional newspaper circulation has also significantly dropped over the past decade, leaving hawkers in financial distress and closed the further opportunities.

Hawkers, who used to deliver hundreds of copies every morning, now report dwindling numbers. “There was a time I sold more than 500 papers daily, but now it’s barely 100,” said Ayaz Abbasi, a newspaper hawker who is delivering newspapers in the I-10 sector of Islamabad at the age of 56 years.

He further told the APP that there were few houses, as I remembered where newspapers were not delivered, but now the situation is contrary to it, he added.

“We are only three hawkers left in the I-10 area due to lower demand, compared to past, when there were 10 to 15 hawkers to meet the daily demand," he said.

"It's been over 36 years since I am delivering the newspaper," he said, adding that his family members are presurizing him to switch the profession due to low income left, but at this age, it is difficult for me to do other job.

He also added that the shift to online news has not only reduced sales but also impacted his earnings, which are commission-based and dependent on circulation volume.

Globally, newspapers are also witnessing a consistent drop in print subscriptions, particularly among the younger demographic, who prefer instant news access through social media and news apps.

While some publications have adapted by offering digital subscriptions, the transition has sidelined thousands of hawkers who lack the skills or resources to shift to new roles.

Some hawkers are trying to enhance their income by delivering magazines, flyers, or working as couriers, but these opportunities are limited and often unsustainable.

Another hawker, Muhammad Waqas, who was delivering the newspaper once in the past, has left this profession due to a decline in the demand for newspapers.

Now, he has chosen the salesman profession to meet his house expenses, which he called better comparatively.

"That was a glory period for me because I was delivering the newspaper in the morning and delivering the parcels on rest day, which gave me enough earnings," he said.

Unless proactive measures are taken—such as digital training programs, alternative employment schemes, or financial aid—these once-essential workers risk being completely left behind in the new media landscape.

