Professional beggar arrested by police

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a professional beggar from Bait Mir Hazar market here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the police have launched a special operation against professional beggars across the district.

The Bait Mir Hazar police arrested a beggar namely Shaukat Hussain Laghari begging money from citizens in the market. The police have also recovered cash from his possession and registered FIR against him under Punjab Vagrancy act.

The police have urged citizens to play their role in discouraging professional beggars.