Professional beggar groups thronged Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A large number of professional beggars including fake transgenders have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places in the major cities of Hazara division and creating nuisance for the people.

According to the details, a number of men, women, children and transgender beggars were witnessed at different places of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot and other areas of the region including tourists spots.

n district Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is worse than in Haripur where organized gangs of professional beggars were not only bagging but also found involved in other evil practices like theft and snatching.

As the Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching near the number of beggars is also increasing in all major cities and these groups have hired many floors of residential and commercial buildings in Abbottabad city.

While talking to APP a buyer Khalid Khan said that “no place is safe from these beggars whether it is a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place”. People and tourists have demanded the district administrations to take strict action against them.