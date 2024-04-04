Open Menu

Professional Beggar Groups Thronged Hazara Division

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Professional beggar groups thronged Hazara division

A large number of professional beggars including fake transgenders have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places in the major cities of Hazara division and creating nuisance for the people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) A large number of professional beggars including fake transgenders have thronged to the markets, bus stands and other busy places in the major cities of Hazara division and creating nuisance for the people.

According to the details, a number of men, women, children and transgender beggars were witnessed at different places of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Balakot and other areas of the region including tourists spots.

I

n district Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is worse than in Haripur where organized gangs of professional beggars were not only bagging but also found involved in other evil practices like theft and snatching.

As the Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching near the number of beggars is also increasing in all major cities and these groups have hired many floors of residential and commercial buildings in Abbottabad city.

While talking to APP a buyer Khalid Khan said that “no place is safe from these beggars whether it is a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place”. People and tourists have demanded the district administrations to take strict action against them.

Related Topics

Petrol Abbottabad Mansehra Haripur Balakot Women Market All From

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

6 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

8 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

8 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

8 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

8 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

8 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

28 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

19 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

19 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

19 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan