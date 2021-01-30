Professional beggars and their handler arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The Loi Bher police busted a gang of professional beggars and also arrested their handlers on Saturday, the police said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman directed to launch special crackdown against professional beggars and their handlers with the purpose to curb this menace.

Following his directions, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar directed all SPs to constitute special teams to ensure arrest of beggars' handler and professional alm-seekers.

He also ordered to initiate legal process after registering FIRs against the professional beggars.

Owing efforts against professional alm-seekers, Loi Bher police also made efforts and succeeded to bust a professional gang of beggars and their handler who used to shift beggars for Mandra to Islamabad for begging purpose.

The police also recovered a vehicle from handler who used to shift beggars from Mandra to Islamabad and used to receive cash Rs100 from each beggar.

SSP (Operations) Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that this social evil would be curbed and those backing the professional beggars would be dealt with an iron hand.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said the crackdown against the professional alm-seekers should remain continue and strict action would be taken against those who force children and women and others to adopt the ugly business.