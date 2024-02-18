Professional beggars causing problems for citizens

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Professional begging is increasing and going unchecked in different areas across Sargodha, especially marketplaces and traffic signals.

Beggars are roaming the streets with fake medical prescriptions, asking for alms and a majority of them tell lies to win public sympathy. Beggars had also captured roads, parks, markets, traffic signals, and other public places besides creating problems and hurdles for commuters.

A female buyer Amna Ali on Sunday demanded authorities concerned to take action against them. Azhar Hussain and Ramzan customers coming from the peripheries said that begging increasing trend of begging could also become a security threat.

Beggars of all ages, including women and children, move freely to get money from people at different places, including markets, bazaars, and bus terminals, a school teacher Farzana said.

People urged the Social Welfare Department and Child Protection Welfare Bureau to take action against beggars whose number is increasing day by day.

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said the department took strict action against beggars involved in criminal activities.