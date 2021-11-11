Professional beggars huts demolished, 19 arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :District Officer Social Welfare, Younas Afridi in a raid on Ring Road here on Thursday demolished temporary huts of professional beggars belonging to district Rajanpur of Punjab.

The directives in this regard were issued by Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud with the objective of purging provincial metropolis from professional beggars.

During operation around 19 beggars were also arrested and FIRs were registered against them at Pahari Pura Police Station. Among the arrested, five were female who were shifted to Women Police Station.

The beggars belonging to Rajan Pur and some areas from Sindh province had set up temporary huts near Ring Road.

Commissioner Peshawar also issued directive for expulsion of arrested beggars from the province.

He also appreciated efforts made by Younas Afridi in making the ongoing campaign successful.