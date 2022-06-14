Professional beggars rush to Hazara region as the summer season peaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As the summer season reaches its peak in the country a large number of professional beggars have rushed to the Hazara division where tourist spots are their special targets and nobody can go to markets, hotels, schools, parks, mosques and other public places without an encounter with the beggars.

Most beggars belong to different districts of Sindh and Punjab. A couple of years ago professional beggars from both provinces would come to the Hazra region during summer but for the last few years they have taken up permanent residences in the region.

In districts Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is even worse where organized gangs of professional beggars are not only begging but are also openly involved in prostitution at every nook and corner of the both cities.

The beggars include minor girls and boys, elderly males and females and young girls have also attraction for the people. Moreover, many of lactating mothers were carrying their children in scorching heat and bagging as people especially sympathize with them.

No place is safe from beggars whether its a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place. In the past police and district administrations of the Hazara region had launched special campaigns against professional beggars but the results were not as good as expected.