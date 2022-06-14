UrduPoint.com

Professional Beggars Rush To Hazara Region As The Summer Season Peaks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Professional beggars rush to Hazara region as the summer season peaks

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :As the summer season reaches its peak in the country a large number of professional beggars have rushed to the Hazara division where tourist spots are their special targets and nobody can go to markets, hotels, schools, parks, mosques and other public places without an encounter with the beggars.

Most beggars belong to different districts of Sindh and Punjab. A couple of years ago professional beggars from both provinces would come to the Hazra region during summer but for the last few years they have taken up permanent residences in the region.

In districts Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is even worse where organized gangs of professional beggars are not only begging but are also openly involved in prostitution at every nook and corner of the both cities.

The beggars include minor girls and boys, elderly males and females and young girls have also attraction for the people. Moreover, many of lactating mothers were carrying their children in scorching heat and bagging as people especially sympathize with them.

No place is safe from beggars whether its a restaurant, market, petrol pump, or any public place. In the past police and district administrations of the Hazara region had launched special campaigns against professional beggars but the results were not as good as expected.

Related Topics

Sindh Petrol Police Abbottabad Punjab Young Market From

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln il ..

Federal Cabinet decides to investigate Rs55 bln illegally transferred to UK by B ..

47 minutes ago
 Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan ..

Austrian Ambassador Nicolaus Keller loves Pakistan's mango season

2 hours ago
 PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulation ..

PHC apprises FCPS trainees of impact of regulations on healthcare service delive ..

2 hours ago
 Government bans old buses in Karachi

Government bans old buses in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

Ahsan Iqbal asks the public to consume less tea

3 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran fo ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto lands in Tehran for his official visit to Iran

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.