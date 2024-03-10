Open Menu

Professional Beggars Rush To Markets In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Professional beggars rushed in markets ahead of Ramzan ul Mubarrak. An issue that has notably intensified this season. Among the beggars, eunuchs have become a common sight, seeking alms across various parts of the city, while the local authorities appear to remain passive observers amidst this growing concern.

The streets and busy roadways of Rawalpindi are now scenes of persistent begging, with a notable presence of children, women, and the elderly employing various tactics to draw sympathy and donations from the public. These individuals often engage in activities such as offering to clean vehicle windows at traffic stops, actions that suggest coordination with the so-called 'beggar mafia.'

Local citizens have expressed their dismay, highlighting that the rampant beggary tarnishes the image of a society that prides itself on civility and order.

Criticism has been particularly directed towards the Child Protection Bureau, an entity that, despite its mandate to safeguard children's rights, seems to turn a blind eye to the exploitation of young beggars.

Despite previous efforts by the police and other authorities to combat professional begging through targeted campaigns, these initiatives have largely failed to produce lasting solutions or significantly curb the practice.

The recurrence of such campaigns, including those led by the City Traffic Police, underscores the challenge of eradicating professional begging from the streets of Rawalpindi, pointing to a need for more effective strategies and a collective societal effort to address this deep-rooted issue.

