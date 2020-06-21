UrduPoint.com
Professional Beggars Rushed Hazara As Summer Season Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:30 PM

Professional beggars rushed Hazara as summer season starts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Despite restricted movement owing to the outbreak of coronavirus, seasonal beggars have reached in Hazara and violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

During every summer season, a large number of professional nomad beggars reach the Hazara division, and their children and women can be seen everywhere in the cities.

In district Abbottabad and Manshera, the situation is worst than Haripur where organized gangs of professional beggars not only beg but also involved in other illegal activities.

No place is safe from these beggars weather its restaurant, market, petrol pump, park or Mosque.

People from all walks of life have demanded from district governments and police to take action against these professional beggars.

