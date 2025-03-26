Open Menu

Professional Beggars To Be Assigned With Sanitation Work

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Professional beggars to be assigned with sanitation work

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district administration has decided to assign professional beggars

with special task of cleaning cemeteries, city squares and intersections

in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari said on Wednesday

that a crackdown against professional beggars was underway under the

supervision of the Social Welfare Department.

Beggars who have not stopped begging despite being caught several

times would now be employed as special sanitation workers, he said and

added that today more than two dozen beggars, most of whom were from

other districts, had been caught and put to work cleaning the Babul Shaheed

cemetery.

He said that begging was a crime and professional beggars were a nuisance

for citizens during Eid, in view of which special teams had been formed to

arrest and employ them for cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner HR Aslam Sukhera was also present.

Recent Stories

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

55 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

16 minutes ago
 New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win i ..

New Zealand crush Pakistan with eight-wicket win in final T20I

53 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Georgia

1 hour ago
 RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' End ..

RHS Group contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of ..

Emaar Properties announces 100% dividend payout of AED8.8 billion

1 hour ago
UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given ..

UAE Council for Fatwa: Zakat Al Fitr can be given in cash

2 hours ago
 FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 mi ..

FIX, Original Dubai Chocolate, contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
 MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fath ..

MAG Group Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

2 hours ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan