Professional beggars to be assigned with sanitation work

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district administration has decided to assign professional beggars

with special task of cleaning cemeteries, city squares and intersections

in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari said on Wednesday

that a crackdown against professional beggars was underway under the

supervision of the Social Welfare Department.

Beggars who have not stopped begging despite being caught several

times would now be employed as special sanitation workers, he said and

added that today more than two dozen beggars, most of whom were from

other districts, had been caught and put to work cleaning the Babul Shaheed

cemetery.

He said that begging was a crime and professional beggars were a nuisance

for citizens during Eid, in view of which special teams had been formed to

arrest and employ them for cleanliness.

Assistant Commissioner HR Aslam Sukhera was also present.