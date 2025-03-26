Professional Beggars To Be Assigned With Sanitation Work
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The district administration has decided to assign professional beggars
with special task of cleaning cemeteries, city squares and intersections
in the district.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ayub Bukhari said on Wednesday
that a crackdown against professional beggars was underway under the
supervision of the Social Welfare Department.
Beggars who have not stopped begging despite being caught several
times would now be employed as special sanitation workers, he said and
added that today more than two dozen beggars, most of whom were from
other districts, had been caught and put to work cleaning the Babul Shaheed
cemetery.
He said that begging was a crime and professional beggars were a nuisance
for citizens during Eid, in view of which special teams had been formed to
arrest and employ them for cleanliness.
Assistant Commissioner HR Aslam Sukhera was also present.
