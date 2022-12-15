Professional begging trend decreases in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The begging trend had decreased in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to solid steps and measures taken by concerned authorities against professional and other beggars.

Talking to APP, an official in the Ministry of Interior said that the rise in begging had declined approximately in twin cities. The Ministry has taken stern actions against professional beggars to control the beggary trend among them to encourage the beggars to earn money through different means of laboring and hardworking, he said.

He informed that after the completion of investigation process, during the month of October 2022, a total number of 35 cases were registered against 67 beggars/accused persons were sent to concerned Court of competent jurisdiction for trial proceeding.

To a question, he said, "No police officer/official has been found involved in supporting professional beggary in the twin cities." According to Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), five to twenty-five million beggars were found in Pakistan which is approximately 2.

5 to 11 percent of the total population and 1.2 million children are estimated to have been on the streets of major urban cities of the country.

The government was utilizing all-out efforts to mitigate inflation, poverty and provide equal employment opportunities to people belonging to every segment of the society. The begging is easy way to earn money without hard working, struggle, and hectic efforts.

Professional beggars were found in Rawalpindi at Saddar, Committee, Mureed and Chadni Chowks, Sixth Road, Pindora Chongi, Faizabad, Dhoak Kala Khan and other places while in Islamabad beggars founds at Aabpara, Melody Market, G-7, G-8, H-9 and other sectors.

Professional beggars were making crocodile tears to get sympathies of the citizens for alms. Begging is a growing business here at every age and gender like women carrying infants and young men trying to convince through their fake disabilities.

\395