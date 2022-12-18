Professional begging trend witnesses decline in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The begging trend had decreased in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to solid steps and measures taken by the concerned authorities against professionals and other beggars.

Talking to APP, an official in the Ministry of Interior said the rise in begging trend had declined approximately in twin cities. The Ministry has taken stern actions against professional beggars and in order to control the beggary among them it encouraged them to earn money through different means of laboring and hardworking, he said.

He informed that after the completion of the investigation process, during the month of October 2022, a total number of 35 cases were registered against 67 beggars/accused persons and were sent to the concerned Court of competent jurisdiction for trial proceedings.

To a question, he said, "No police officer/official has been found involved in supporting professional beggary in the twin cities." According to Asian Human Rights Commission (AHRC), five to twenty-five million beggars were found in Pakistan who were approximately 2.

5 to 11 percent of the total population and 1.2 million children are estimated to have been on the streets of major urban cities of the country.

The government was utilizing all-out efforts to mitigate inflation, and poverty and provide equal employment opportunities to people belonging to every segment of society. Begging is an easy way to earn money without hard work, struggle, and hectic efforts.

Despite of decline in beggary, professional beggars were found in Rawalpindi at Saddar, Committee, Mureed and Chadni Chowks, Sixth Road, Pindora Chongi, Faizabad, Dhoak Kala Khan and other places while in Islamabad beggars were found at Aabpara, Melody Market, G-7, G-8, H-9 and other sectors.

Professional beggars were making crocodile tears to get the sympathies of the citizens for alms. Begging is a growing business at every age and gender like women carrying infants and young men trying to convince others through their fake disabilities.

