Professional consultation on climate change policy of Sindh is in final stage: Secy Climate Change

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Professional consultation on climate change policy of Sindh province is in final stage after which the policy implementation structure under the Environment department will be established, said Sindh Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development department Muhammad Aslam Ghauri.

He was addressing as a special guest at the training workshop on "Climate Change Reporting in Digital Age" organized by Frederick Naumann Foundation simultaneously at Karachi and Islamabad via video link here on Thursday.

He said that the climate change is one of the few issues that has been committed by someone else while someone else is suffering and added that as we see that Pakistan is one of the ten countries that are facing the most adverse effects of this issue.

He said that realizing the gravity of the problem, timely steps are being taken in Pakistan and the fruits of the measures will seen very soon. But there is also a pressing need to inform the public through the media about the gravity of the problem, he added.

He said that we need to make sure that our per capita carbon emissions are kept to a minimum and the impacts of climate change do not exceed tolerable levels.

He added that concerted efforts are needed to draw public attention to climate change and environmental pollution so that serious environmental violations can be prevented by law on the one hand and on the other hand people are persuaded to change their attitudes and practices for a better environment.

Referring to eco journalism on the subject of climate change, Aslam Ghauri said that the beat of climate change in Pakistan is not as popular as that of any other field, but in today's digital age, it is slowly gaining ground. Is also being noticed, which is a welcome step forward for overall environmental improvement, he added.

Appreciating the FNF's training workshop, the Environment Secretary said that in order to increase public awareness and meet the sustainable economic requirements, the overall focus on this issue is deepening.

However, he said that there must be a consensus among the people on the perception of the problem. Therefore, in order to solve the problem of climate change, we must first acknowledge its delicacy and seriousness, and in this regard, raise public awareness about climate change, he said. The media can play a key role in this regard, he remarked.

From Islamabad, the head of FNF Pakistan, Birgit Lamm, well-known environmental columnist Aafia Salam and Amir Amjad also addressed the gathering.

Later, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri distributed complementary certificates among the journalists.